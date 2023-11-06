"Stubble burning declining in Punjab": State Minister Harpal Cheema

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday blamed BJP-ruled states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for not reporting most stubble-burning incidents, saying such incidents were declining in Punjab. Speaking to ANI on the Punjab government's measures to control stubble burning in the state, Cheema said, " We are moving towards diversification... We are giving subsidies to the farmers to grow different crops..."

He also lashed out at the ruling BJP for "maligning Punjab's image under a well-fabricated conspiracy". "In fact, most stubble-burning is happening in the states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which are ruled by them (BJP). First, they should take action against them... The cases of stubble burning have declined in Punjab... It is increasing in Haryana, UP and other states...," Cheema alleged.

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that 3000 incidents of stubble burning were reported in the AAP-ruled state of Punjab on Sunday.

Accusing CM Kejriwal of playing "polluted politics", Poonawalla said Delhi has turned into a "gas chamber". "...Delhi has become a gas chamber because CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have done polluted politics...Before coming to rule in Punjab, Delhi's CM used to say that there was pollution because of stubble burning in Punjab. He said that after AAP comes to Punjab, the stubble issue will end...".

"Yesterday, more than 3000 incidents of stubble burning came to the fore in Punjab...What happened to the bio decomposer and the machines supposed to be given to farmers a month ago...," Poonwalla asked.

Meanwhile Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today reintroduced the Odd-Even plan for vehicles in Delhi "In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November..."

The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city.