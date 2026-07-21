National

Strong action taken to ensure no one plays with future of youth: PM to NDA MPs on NEET paper leak issue

Modi made the remarks at a meeting of the NDA MPs here, a day after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.