Stray dogs case: SC refuses to entertain mentioning of plea over Punjab CM's statement

"Just because a chief minister makes a statement, does that mean we have to change our order?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the counsel, who mentioned the matter.

The counsel said after the top court's May 19 order in the stray dogs case, the Punjab chief minister had allegedly tweeted that the Supreme Court "has given a free hand to kill stray dogs".

"You go to the Punjab High Court," the bench observed, adding, "We are not entertaining your mentioning".

The counsel claimed that stray dogs were being killed after the top court's order.