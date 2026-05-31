Stray dog on biting spree injures nearly 60 in MP's Shivpuri; caught

The victims, among them women and children, were rushed to the district hospital and local health centres on Saturday, prompting the municipal council to launch an emergency capture operation.

According to eyewitnesses, a black stray dog targeted unsuspecting pedestrians in several neighbourhoods, with the most severe attack reported in Laxmibai Colony, where the two-year-old girl playing outside her house suffered critical facial injuries before locals intervened to rescue her from the animal.