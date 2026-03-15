Strategic setback to India's Central Asian diplomacy: Congress slams government on Chabahar port

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that continuity in governance is an essential reality that is never acknowledged by the "self-obsessed" PM.

Beginning in the late 1990s, India began to explore possibilities of making investments in Iran's Chabahar port as part of an India-Afghanistan-Iran cooperation strategy, Ramesh said on X.

"Finally, after attending the 16th Non Aligned Summit in Tehran, Dr Manmohan Singh gave a fresh impetus to these plans and in May 2013, the Union Cabinet approved an investment of USD 115 million to begin with in Chabahar. It bears recalling that this decision was taken even as India was taking major steps to implement the India-US nuclear agreement that had been signed in October 2008," he said.