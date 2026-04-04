Stranded Indian fishermen in Iran returning home via Armenia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals.

The exact number of Indian nationals in the group and the circumstances that led to them being stranded in Iran are not immediately known.

"Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," he said on social media.

Over 1,150 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago.