Stranded Indian fishermen in Iran returning home via Armenia

NEW DELHI: A group of stranded Indian fishermen in Iran are returning home through Armenia on Saturday, the government said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assistance in the return of the Indian nationals.
The exact number of Indian nationals in the group and the circumstances that led to them being stranded in Iran are not immediately known.
"Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," he said on social media.
Over 1,150 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago.
"A group of Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran, are returning home via Armenia today; their flight is expected to reach India this evening," a government statement said.
It said the Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the West Asian region, with safety, security and welfare of Indian community being accorded the highest priority.
It also made a mention of injuries to five Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
According to Abu Dhabi authorities, Indian nationals were among the 12 people injured there by debris from an intercepted missile.
"In an attack in Abu Dhabi, five Indian nationals were injured; four have been discharged, one remains under treatment," the Indian government statement noted.
It said the Indian mission in Abu Dhabi is extending "full" assistance and coordinating with local authorities, adding their flight is expected to reach India this evening.