Stormy Monsoon session comes to end; several bills passed without debate

Amid the opposition protests and disruption, the lower house functioned for 15 per cent of its scheduled time.

As soon as the House met for the day, all six stanzas of national song Vande Mataram were played following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

Birla did not read out the usual valedictory address in which he highlights the performance and productivity of Lok Sabha during the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others were present when the House met for a brief while.

During this session, Birla has repeatedly asked opposition members to participate in debate, but the opposition had continued with its protests, forcing repeated adjournments.

On Thursday too, the opposition raised slogans against the government.

The session began on July 20 and has been witnessing vociferous protest by the Opposition earlier over the NEET paper leak issue and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Later the opposition demanded a response from Shah over the police crackdown on students at Jantar Mantar here on July 20. The students were protesting against the NEET paper leak and seeking accountability in the education system.

Shah had on Wednesday said he was ready for a debate and would respond to each and every query raised by the opposition and had urged the Speaker to allocate time in consultations with the opposition to start the discussion on students' issue.

Though the House could not complete the Question Hour on any of the days due to opposition protests, as many as 12 bills were passed, including two earlier cleared by Rajya Sabha.

Out of the 12 bills, debate could only take place on two, while the others were passed without a discussion.