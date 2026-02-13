Stormy first leg of Budget session over; LS to meet again on March 9 after recess

The House witnessed noisy protests and dramatic scenes in the coming days leading to the suspension of seven Congress and one CPI-M member from the House for the remainder part of the Budget session for unruly behaviour, including climbing on tables of officials and throwing torn papers at the Chair.

Fearing unpleasant scenes, Speaker Om Birla requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the Lok Sabha when he was to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The prime minister did not speak in the House but later responded to a similar debate in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition also submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Birla as Speaker.

Taking moral grounds, Birla decided not to chair House proceedings till the issue relating to his removal was settled.

The resolution seeking Birla's removal as the speaker is likely to come before House in the second part of the session beginning March 9.

With Gandhi insisting on speaking before the House took up debate on the Union Budget, the House saw uproarious scenes leading to frequent adjournments.

An anguished Birla had told the House that disruptions wasted 19 hours and 13 minutes of House time till last week.

Later, participating in the debate on the Union Budget, Gandhi accused the government of failing to protect India's interest while signing an interim trade agreement with the United States.