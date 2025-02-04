StopBullying: iD Fresh Foods CEO demands justice for nephew Mihir who died by suicide

CHENNAI: The CEO of iD Fresh Food, PC Musthafa, has demanded justice for Mihir Ahammed, the 15-year-old Ernakulam teen who took his life due to alleged ragging and bullying. His parents discovered that he was allegedly taken to the washroom in his school, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed down while the toilet was flushed, among other acts.

Sharing a post on social media, the CEO said that the Class 9 boy of Global Public School in Ernakulam was his nephew and his son's best friend and used to stay with them in Bengaluru during his kindergarten years. "Mihir was like a son to me," he said.

Detailing the alleged acts of physical assault and harassment Mihir was subjected to, the CEO said Mihir was being bullied for his skin colour and that his death was ‘celebrated’ using insensitive language in a student's Instagram story.

Musthafa shared a childhood picture of Mihir with his son and said his death must not be in vain. “Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law, and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like Mihir did,” he said, seeking justice for his nephew.

Mihir died by suicide on January 15 by jumping from the 26th floor of his apartment building in Thripunithara, Kochi. His parents, through conversations with his friends and social media messages, discovered that he was being allegedly subjected to physical assault and ragging by a gang of students at his school and the bus.

Also Read: Meme video of Class 9 Kerala boy’s suicide sparks outrage, mother asks ‘how can children become so cruel’

In letters shared on Instagram, Mihir’s mother Rajna PM has alleged that the school was attempting to cover up the incident to protect its reputation, adding that an Instagram page titled 'Justice for Mihir' made by his friends was deleted. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with the chief minister and the state police chief. Last week, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty directed the Director of General Education to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into Mihir’s death.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with Mihir’s mother in her fight for justice, and strongly criticised the school for attempting to cover up the incident. “It’s about time strict laws are brought in to prevent ragging and protect young people who deserve safety and support as they build their futures,” the Wayanad MP wrote.

Terming Mihir’s death as ‘heartbreaking’, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said those responsible -- both bullies and those who failed to act -- must be held accountable. “Parents must teach kindness, love, empathy, and the courage to speak up. Believe your child if they say they're being bullied, and intervene if they are the bully,” he urged.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)