Special CP, two officers injured in stone-pelting at Jantar Mantar after Pradhan's resignation

The incident prompted security forces to lob tear gas and resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control, sources added.

The violence erupted when a section of the gathering allegedly turned aggressive as senior police officers were overseeing crowd management at the protest site, the sources said.

According to the police source, the special commissioner of police, along with other senior and field officers, was at the forefront of efforts to regulate the crowd and prevent any breach of security arrangements.

As officers moved closer to the protesters to maintain order, some demonstrators raised slogans while another group allegedly began pelting stones without any provocation, said the source.