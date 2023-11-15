Stiffer penalty mooted for food adulteration

NEW DELHI: Considering the serious health issues that can result from the consumption of adulterated food and beverages, those selling adulterated food or drinks should be awarded a minimum imprisonment of six months and a minimum fine of Rs 25,000, recommended a parliamentary panel.

At present, food adulteration is punishable with a maximum term of six months, a maximum fine of R 1,000, or both. The punishment provided for those selling adulterated food is inadequate, said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP MP Brijlal. “The committee recommends that a minimum punishment of six months be provided for the offence under this clause along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000,” it said.

In the case of selling noxious food or drinks, the panel said the offence has the potential to affect the public at large and that the punishment provided under this clause is inadequate, and recommended a minimum punishment of six months, along with a minimum fine of Rs 10,000.

At present, the offence of food adulteration is punishable with a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine which may extend to R 1,000, or with both.

Even as it welcomed the introduction of “community service” as one of the punishments under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the committee pointed out that the term and nature of community service have not been specified.

“The committee, therefore, recommends that the term and nature of community service should be specified and suitably defined,” it said.