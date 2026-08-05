States cannot cite financial burden to oppose raising retirement age of judicial officers: SC

The top court said retaining experienced judicial officers may impose a lesser financial liability than retiring them and filling the resulting vacancies.

"We have no reason to doubt that the continuation of experienced and seasoned judicial officers would entail a lesser financial liability than what the State would incur upon their retirement.

"The reasons assigned by the State governments for declining to enhance the age of retirement are, therefore, untenable. However, we are of the considered opinion that the larger issue should be resolved through consensual measures," the bench said.