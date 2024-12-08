States asked to submit action plans for implementation of national menstrual hygiene policy

NEW DELHI: The Centre has urged states to submit action plans for effective implementation of the menstrual hygiene policy for school girls to ensure their access to low-cost hygiene products and gender-responsive sanitation facilities in public and government-aided schools.

The Union Health Ministry's letter to all states comes after the Supreme Court on November 12 stated that the effective roll-out of the policy would require comprehensive action plans tailored to the specific needs and contexts of each state and UT.

The Centre had last month informed the Supreme Court about the 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School Going Girls,' which was approved by the Union Health Ministry on November 2.

The policy aims to mainstream menstrual hygiene within the school system of the government to bolster change in knowledge, attitudes, and behaviour among schoolgirls, overcoming the barriers of low awareness that often restrict their freedom, mobility and participation in daily activities.

It advocates for streamlining mechanisms to provide for continuous and timely availability of menstrual hygiene products in schools.

For government and government-aided schools, the policy says that states/UTs should assess and estimate the actual requirement of menstrual hygiene products to enable efficient use of resources.

To enable coverage, assessment through appropriate levels of survey mechanisms can be undertaken by states or UTs followed by gap filling, so that girls in government and government aided schools have regular access to menstrual hygiene products.

Additionally, the policy seeks to dissipate harmful social norms, promote safe menstrual hygiene practices, and enable environment friendly management of menstrual waste.

The health ministry has asked states to develop and submit a detailed state and UT action plan that incorporates all aspects of the policy, ensuring coverage of government and government- aided schools.

They have been asked to ensure inter-departmental coordination with relevant stakeholders to address challenges in infrastructure, supply chain, and awareness besides prioritising sensitisation and awareness activities to promote safe menstrual hygiene practices and foster behavioural change among adolescents, parents and educators.

They have also been urged to include specific timelines, monitoring mechanisms and key performance indicators in the action plans.

The policy also aims to promote clean and gender-segregated sanitation facilities as per standards in all government and government-aided schools and incorporate menstrual hygiene education into the school curriculum to raise awareness and reduce stigma related to menstruation in all schools.

The objective is also to promote social and behaviour change by disseminating scientific information about menstrual hygiene practices among all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and the community, for creating a menstrual friendly environment for all school girls.