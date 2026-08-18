State can't take away life in manner incompatible with human dignity, says SC

The bench said if an error occurs, whether in the process or the proportionality of punishment, the consequences cannot be undone.

"It is this final and irreversible character of death penalty that has placed it at the centre of continuing debate in constitutional law, criminal jurisprudence and moral philosophy, both in India and across jurisdictions," it said, adding that legitimacy of the death penalty has been debated over centuries.

It said that in India, the question of legality of capital punishment has been examined through the prism of constitutional scrutiny, beginning with a decision of the top court that affirmed that death penalty did not violate the guarantees under Articles 14, 19, or 21 of the Constitution, provided it was imposed upon conclusion of a lawful trial with robust procedural safeguards.

The bench said in the pre-colonial period, the administration of criminal punishment across the country was neither uniform nor governed by any codified legal standard.

It said while the Indian Penal Code, 1860, provided the legal authority to impose death penalty, it was the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1861, that first established 'hanging by the neck' as the sole method to carry it out.

"This selection was framed as a humanitarian reform of the era, utilizing the long-drop technique. The method was premised on a clinical calculation of the condemned's height and weight to ensure a fracture of the cervical vertebrae, purportedly resulting in instantaneous loss of consciousness and life," it said.