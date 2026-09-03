'Stand By Me': Three nuns find a new beginning behind sewing machine

Food, clothing and medicines cost money, she said, adding that when financial support was no longer available, the three decided that earning their own livelihood was the way forward.

"We need money for food, clothes and medicines. When those things were denied to us, we decided to work and earn for ourselves," she said.

The venture began modestly, with most orders coming from people known to them. Encouraged by the response, they have now decided to expand it and reach a wider market.

"We have decided to take it forward on a larger scale. There are many people who have stood by us, and it was they who suggested the name 'Stand By Me'," she said.

Within a month, the nuns hope to take their products online as well.

Their journey towards financial independence, however, began at a particularly difficult point.

In 2023, their financial assistance at the convent was stopped, leaving them wondering how they would meet even their basic needs.

"We wondered how we would survive without even a penny in our hands," the nun recalled.

Two of the nuns, who hold MSW degrees, tried looking for internships. But opportunities proved difficult to find because of their association with the legal case.

"That was when we understood that getting a job was not easy. So, we wanted to do something that nobody could take away from us," she said.

With the help of their well-wishers, they obtained sewing machines and began reviving their old tailoring skills to eke out a living.

Their work has since grown beyond a few orders. They make nighties, churidar tops, co-ord sets, bags, table mats and runners, and have also employed two workers.

They have also successfully conducted exhibition sales in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram with the support of well-wishers.

For the three nuns, 'Stand By Me' is more than a brand name. It is a reminder of the people who stayed beside them when the road was difficult, and of their own determination to stand on their own feet.