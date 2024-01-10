Stampede during 'Guntur Kaaram' pre-release event in AP; cop injured

GUNTUR: One policeman was injured in a stampede during the pre-release event of 'Guntur Kaaram' featuring actor Mahesh Babu on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, police said.

The injured cop, identified as Venkata Rao, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, sustained a leg fracture during the incident, as per police.

The Circle Inspector of Old Guntur, Subbarao, confirmed the injury to the Sub-Inspector.

The video of the incident captured on the CCTV camera went viral on social media. As per the video, policemen used lathis to disperse the mob.

The fans were seen pushing the barricades.

Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram and featuring Mahesh Babu and Srilila in the lead roles, is set to hit theatres on January 12. Produced by Hasin and Harika Creations, the movie boasts music production by Thaman.

More details are awaited.