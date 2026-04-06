Stalin and Rahul Gandhi campaign separately in Puducherry, triggering alliance buzz

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to travel to Kochi later as part of his Kerala campaign schedule. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi departed for Kannur in Kerala on the same aircraft that brought them from Delhi.

With assembly elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal, political parties have intensified their outreach. Voting in Kerala and Puducherry is set for the 9th, with campaigning concluding by Tuesday evening, pushing parties into a final phase of high voltage canvassing.

Despite their brief presence in Chennai, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi held any campaign events in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Congress sources said both leaders are expected to return to the state in the coming days for dedicated campaign engagements.