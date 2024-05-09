SS (UBT) MP cites film scene to poke Maha CM, his son in Mumbai poll rally

MUMBAI: The ongoing shrill campaign for the Lok Sabha polls turned a shade bitter with popular film dialogues entering the poll scene to embarrass political rivals and entertain the gatherings.

Canvassing for Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mumbai North East LS candidate Sanjay D. Patil in Ghatkopar, the party Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a virulent attack on the rival Shiv Sena nominee Naresh Mhaske and ex-Mayor of Thane.

At one point, she slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde,who is making his hat-trick bid for LS from the neighbouring Kalyan LS seat in adjoining Thane district.

“Who are you… Eknath Shinde… What are you… Eknath Shinde? You are nothing but a ‘gaddar’ (traitor)…” said Chaturvedi, reminding the people of the (undivided) Shiv Sena split of June 2022.

Following an unprecedented mass revolt, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by the then CM Uddhav Thackeray was toppled and Shinde hopped onto the ‘CM gaddi’ with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s prop.

“Whatever you do, you cannot escape that ‘gaddar’ taint” and it will haunt even your family, as in the “Deewar” film dialogue, to target the ruling MahaYuti alliance,” Chaturvedi said.

She referred to the famed dialogue by Amitabh Bachchan to his brother Shashi Kapoor, saying how some goons had tattooed on his left arm ‘Mera Baap Chor Hai’.

“In a similar fashion, the CM’s son, Shrikant Shinde will carry the burden always, that ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hain’ and cannot escape the consequences,” Chaturvedi amid a thunderous applause.

She said the MVA is poised for a huge victory all over Maharashtra and it’s the “peoples fight versus ruling MahaJhoothi alliance” at the INDIA-MVA bloc joint rally.

Incidentally, Patil, an ex-MP is pitted against the MahaYuti-BJP’s newcomer, Mihir C. Kotecha, after the party dropped its sitting MP Manoj K. Kotak following adverse reports.