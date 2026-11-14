SRFTI students allege harassment of Emmy-nominated filmmaker; institute claims he trespassed

The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), however, claimed that Sen had entered the premises without authorisation by scaling the campus boundary wall.

In a statement, the students' union said Sen had been invited by them to host a workshop, titled "Cinema as a Weapon of Resistance", in collaboration with Blue Banyan Collective.

It said the session was part of a series of workshops initiated by the students' union in response to what they described as attempts by the administration to curtail their right to education.

They alleged that Sen was not allowed to interact with students, despite being willing to conduct the workshop at any available location.