Spray causes distress to audience in theatre showing 'Pushpa' sequel; cops find no suspicious object

MUMBAI: The screening of blockbuster film "Pushpa 2: The Rule" had to be halted for 10-15 minutes in a theatre in Mumbai's Bandra area after someone from the audience allegedly sprayed some substance into the air, causing coughing, vomiting and throat irritation to several others, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Galaxy theatre, the official added.

"The audience alerted the theatre management, which approached Bandra police. A team rushed there and halted the show for some 10-15 minutes, but a check of people inside did not throw up any suspicious object that may have caused the incident," he said.

No case has been filed but a probe into the incident continues, the Bandra police station official added.