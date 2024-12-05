Pushpa 2: The Rule review | Allu Arjun, FaFa anchor this middling sequel

Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj

Director: Sukumar

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Rating: 2.5/5

Synopsis: Pushpa Raj, a coolie who has risen to head a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, faces obstacles to his reign. Can he withstand his rivals and remain the most powerful man?

Not long ago, Sukumar's third collaboration with Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise, took the box office by storm in 2021. The film, centered on the rise of an underdog's journey, struck a chord with audiences across India, thanks to the protagonist's compelling portrayal and its commercially-driven, rural drama. However, the first instalment left several loose ends, offering only a fleeting glimpse of the Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil clash and saving most of it for the sequel, concluding on an underwhelming note. Now, three years later, Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally hit the screens worldwide, with certainly double the expectations. But did Sukumar address the unanswered questions and deliver on the much-anticipated conflict?

The story opens up with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) infiltrating Pushpa's (Allu Arjun) gang disguised as a coolie, exposing their red sandalwood smuggling operation. The gang members are arrested, but Pushpa, now who is at the helm of the affairs of the syndicate, uses his growing power and wealth to bribe the police and secure their release. Later, during a meeting, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Narasimha Reddy (Aadukalam Naren), refuses to be photographed with Pushpa, calling him a smuggling kingpin. This insult fuels Pushpa’s determination to leverage his fortune and make Minister Bhumireddy Siddappa (Rao Ramesh) the next Chief Minister. Will Pushpa align with Shekhawat and make Siddappa the new Chief Minister to safeguard his reign? That's what the sequel is all about

Pushpa’s ego takes the spotlight, pushing the narrative forward. His unyielding desire to go to any extent when mistreated bridges the engaging screenplay. Sukumar highlights this trait throughout the first half, skillfully balancing audience expectations from the predecessor while moving the story ahead. Sukumar’s writing shines in two key scenes, the pre-interval sequence, where tension is built slowly and meticulously, and a post-interval chase sequence followed by a humorous 'mime' exchange between the two stars.

However, with a runtime of almost three and a half hours, with the overload of subplots stacked one after another, the sequel drags on, resembling the format of a web series. The story begins in Japan, where the protagonist confronts a criminal gang over unpaid dues for red sandalwood—but does the 20-minute-long scene add anything to the core narrative? The answer is no. Srivalli's character (Rashmika Mandanna), though slightly more developed than part one, still feels disconnected from the central plot. Her romantic track with Pushpa intermittently disrupts the brewing tensions between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The cat-and-mouse dynamic between the two characters is far more compelling when there is a balanced exchange of wins and losses, but here, Pushpa consistently prevails, making him appear invincible with no real opposition. In the final hour, the film, already faltering in parts, slips into cliched tropes, leaving viewers constantly checking their watches. The lead to the next part (Pushpa 3: The Rampage) also feels forced and poorly conceived.

Allu Arjun shines, as always, fully owning the role of Pushpa Raj. In the sequel, not only does he retain his swagger but also unveils a vulnerable side, adding more depth to the character. Fahadh Faasil, despite a poorly written role, delivers a standout performance. Rashmika Mandanna does a commendable job within her limited scope, while the other characters come and go without lasting an impact.

Not only has Pushpa’s character grown in stature, but Sukumar’s vision has as well. The sequel boasts greater grandeur, enhanced by Mirosław Kuba Brozek’s striking cinematography and S Ramakrishna-Monica Nigotre’s splendid artworks, especially in the Jathara sequence. Devi Sri Prasad’s songs, though not as effectively as in part one, still complement the film’s mood cohesively. Sam CS’s additional background score helps elevate moments when the film starts to lose momentum.

While Sukumar tries to recreate the magic of Pushpa: The Rise, the sequel feels bloated, with too many subplots crammed into a single narrative, and failing to deliver the intense face-off, as promised. In the film, Mangalam Srinu (Sunil) repeatedly says, ‘Whenever Pushpa returns, his actions become even more lethal.’ Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the film itself.