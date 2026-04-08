Sahaja loses to Patcharin, India concede unassailable 0-2 lead to Thailand in BJK Cup

A lot was riding on world No. 384 Sahaja as she resumed the match after it was halted due to rain on Tuesday evening.

However, the 25-year-old could not keep India in the hunt, losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 to Patcharin, ranked 449, in a match that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.

Resuming at 3-4 in the decider, Sahaja sent a forehand wide as Patcharin held serve to move 5-3 ahead.