Vaishali wins Candidates, to challenge Ju Wenjun for world title

R Vaishali, long seen in the shadow of her younger sibling R Praggnanandhaa, has now carved her own path to the biggest stage in women’s chess, earning the right to take on China’s Ju Wenjun in the World Championship match later this year.

In doing so, Vaishali, who secured a total of 8.5 points, followed in the footsteps of Koneru Humpy, a feat that underscores the steady rise of women’s chess in the country.