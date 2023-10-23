Begin typing your search...

'Splendid team effort': Modi on India's win over New Zealand

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a World Cup match in Dharamsala, their first win over the Black Caps in an ICC event in 20 years.

ByPTIPTI|23 Oct 2023 4:22 AM GMT
Splendid team effort: Modi on Indias win over New Zealand
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on their victory against New Zealand in a world cup match, lauding their "splendid team effort".

"Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary," he said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi.Narendra ModiModiNew ZealandIndia-New ZealandIndia
PTI

