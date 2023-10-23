'Splendid team effort': Modi on India's win over New Zealand

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on their victory against New Zealand in a world cup match, lauding their "splendid team effort".

"Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary," he said on X.

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2023

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a World Cup match in Dharamsala, their first win over the Black Caps in an ICC event in 20 years.