SpiceJet to Raise $250 Million Amid Challenges, Aims for Revival

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet Chief Ajay Singh revealed Wednesday that the airline aims to raise approximately USD 250 million within the upcoming months to bolster operations. Currently contending with significant financial and operational challenges, Singh emphasized the carrier's resilience.

Speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit in the national capital, Singh highlighted that SpiceJet has already secured USD 150 million and foresees a promising future with further investments. The airline's balance sheet is expected to be cleaned up over the next two quarters.

Additionally, Singh stressed the necessity for India to develop aviation hubs and vowed to take decisive steps in this direction. Despite various aircraft being grounded, plans to expand the fleet remain underway.