SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

No injuries were reported from the incident, a senior SpiceJet official told IANS.

As per the official, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was under maintenance, and while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on one of the engines.

"Aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. As a precaution, fire brigade was called. Aircraft and maintenance personnel safe," the official added.

However, when the Fire Department was contacted, they denied receiving any such regarding the incident. "We have so far received so far no such call," a Fire Department official told IANS over phone.