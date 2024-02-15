Spending on mom not domestic violence: Court

MUMBAI: Husband’s provision of time and financial support to his mother does not constitute domestic violence, a local court has said.

The court’s decision came as it rejected a plea of a 43-year-old woman seeking action against her husband and his relatives under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

“The grievance that the husband is giving time and money to his mother cannot be considered as domestic violence,” additional sessions judge Ashish Ayachit said in his order.

Initially rejected by a magistrate’s court in 2015, the woman, an assistant at the ‘Mantralaya’ (state secretariat), alleged in her complaint that her husband’s frequent financial assistance and time spent with his mother led to conflicts in their marriage.