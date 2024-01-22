Spectacular Deepotsav illuminates Ayodhya in grandeur following 'Pran Pratishtha'

AYODHYA: Ayodhya witnessed a remarkable Deepotsav celebration following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the divine grand temple on Monday. The spectacle was nothing short of amazing, supernatural, and unforgettable--an unimaginable beauty that captivated all who beheld it.

Residents of Ramnagari Ayodhya, along with devotees from remote corners of India, lit Ram Jyoti. The echoes of "Ram-Ram" resonated throughout homes, creating an atmosphere of devotional jubilation.

Even in front of Hanumangarhi temple, a grand celebration took place. This Deepotsav in Avadhpuri was truly unique, with a distinct excitement, enthusiasm, and joy in everyone's hearts, marking the end of a 500-year struggle. The Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya infused the city with unprecedented fervour. Joy and intimacy were palpable as countless lamps illuminated the banks of Saryu, Ram Ki Paidi, Maths, Temples, and other public places.

The entire Avadhpuri was adorned for the grand festival of Shri Ram, featuring elaborate lighting on temples, small streets, and main roads, as well as all government and religious buildings.

City residents celebrated the presence of their beloved Ram by illuminating lamps in their homes. Saryu Aarti was performed with heightened enthusiasm, involving many dignitaries, sages, and saints at the ghats. Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in 2017, the concept of a grand Deepotsav celebration has been envisioned, growing in grandeur each year.

The second Deepotsav of the Yogi government's second term in 2023 set unprecedented records, with 22.23 lakh lamps illuminating Ayodhya. In 2024, exactly three months later, Ayodhya celebrated Diwali once again after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram, resonating with the government's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' People of diverse languages, styles, and castes gathered to light the lamp of faith with the Ram Jyoti, guided by the double-engine government.

Ayodhya exuded a supernatural aura, reminiscent of Tretayug. The lighting of lamps in reverence for their idol was accompanied by wishes for prosperity, as Rangoli adorned intersections. Visitors from outside also joined in, lighting lamps in reverence. Post the consecration on January 22, a mesmerising projection show took place at Ram Ki Paedi until 7 p.m. This was followed by a captivating laser show and an eco-friendly fireworks display at Ram Ki Paedi.