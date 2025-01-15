Special trains between KSR Bengaluru and Danapur cancelled on these dates

CHENNAI: South Western Railway (SWR) has notified the cancellation of the following two train services due to foggy season and Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

1. Train No. 06509 KSR Bengaluru Danapur Special (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur) scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru on January 27, February 03, 10 and 24 is fully cancelled.

2. Train No. 06510 Danapur KSR Bengaluru Special (via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai) scheduled to leave Danapura on January 29 , February 05, 12 and 26 is fully cancelled.