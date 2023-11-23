Special trains announced to clear rush for Sabarimala festival: check deets

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified Special trains to clear extra rush during Sabarimala Festival.

Train no 07121 Secunderabad – Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 14.40 hrs on 14th January, 2024 (Sunday) and reach Kollam at 23.55 hrs the next day.

Train No. 07122 Kollam – Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 hrs on 16th January, 2024 (Tuesday) and reach Secunderabad at 10.00 hrs the next day

Train No. 07129 Secunderabad – Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 16.30 hrs on 24th, 31st December, 2023 (Sundays) and reach Kollam at 23.55 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07130 Kollam – Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 hrs on 26th December, 2023 -amp; 02nd January, 2024 (Tuesdays) and reach Secunderabad at 08.55 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07131 Secunderabad - Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 16.00 hrs on 10th and 17th December 2023 (Sundays) and reach Kollam at 23.55 hrs, the next day (2 services).

Train No. 07132 Kollam- Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 hrs on 12th and 19th December 2023 (Tuesdays) and reach Secunderabad at 09.30 hrs the next day (2 services).

Train no 07133 Secunderabad – Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Secunderabad at 16.50 hrs on 07th January, 2024 (Sunday) and reach Kollam at 23.55 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 07134 Kollam – Secunderabad Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 hrs on 09th January, 2024 (Tuesday) and reach Secunderabad at 10.00 hrs, the next day (1 Service)

Train No. 07135 Narsapur – Kottayam Festival Special Fare Special will leave Narsapur at 15.50 hrs on 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st December, 2023 -amp; 07th, 14th January, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Kottayam at 16.50 hrs, the next day (6 Services).

Train No. 07136 Kottayam – Narsapur Festival Special Fare Special will leave Kottayam at 19.00 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th December, 2023, 01st 08th, and 15th January, 2024 (Mondays) and reach Narsapur at 21.00 hrs, the next day (6 Services)

Train No. 07137Vijayawada – Kottayam Special Fare Special will leave Vijayawada at 22.50 hrs on 01st, 08th, 29th December, 2023 and 12th, 19th January, 2024 (Fridays) and reach Kottayam at 22.00 hrs, the next day (5 Services).

Train No. 07138 Kottayam – Vijayawada Special Fare Special will leave Kottayam at 01.00 hrs on 03rd, 10th, 31st December, 2023; 14th, 21st January, 2024 (Sundays) and reach Vijayawada at 02.00 hrs, the next day (5 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.