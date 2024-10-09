Special trains announced between Ernakulam and Mangalore for Pooja holidays; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced the operation of Special Trains in view of pooja holidays.

These special trains will be operated between Ernakulam and Mangalore in the given pattern:

Train No.06155 Ernakulam Junction Mangaluru Junction Special Express will leave Ernakulam Junction at 12.30 pm on 10th October 2024 (Thursday) and reach Mangaluru Junction at 09.00 pm the same day.

In the return direction, Train No.06156 Mangaluru Junction Emakulam Junction Special Express will leave Mangaluru Junction at hrs 1.50 pm on 11 October 2024 (Friday) and reach Ernakulam Junction at 9.25 pm, the same day (2 services).