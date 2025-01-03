Special NIA court sentences 28 convicts to life imprisonment in Kasganj violence case

LUCKNOW: A special NIA court here sentenced 28 convicts to life imprisonment on Friday in connection with the Kasganj violence case.

Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on each convict.

On Thursday, the special NIA court here on Thursday convicted 28 people in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in a communal clash that broke out during a 2018 Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj. The accused were convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting and insulting the national flag.

The case drew significant attention after Chandan Gupta's death sparked riots in the region.

The court on Friday sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

Earlier, on the quantum of sentence, the court heard the pleas of the defence as well as the prosecution, which had demanded the severest punishment for all the convicts.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict them.