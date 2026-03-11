Speaker serves as neutral custodian, House cannot run by rules of a party: Amit Shah slams Oppn

"This is a regrettable event for both Parliamentary politics and the House. Because the speaker does not belong to any party, the speaker belongs to the House. The House will be run by its rules, not by the rules of a party," he said.

Shah said in India's parliamentary history, three times a no-confidence motion against the speaker of the Lok Sabha was introduced in the House, but neither the BJP nor the NDA has ever brought such a motion.

He said that for 75 years, the two Houses of Parliament have deepened the foundation of the country's democracy, but the opposition now has, in a way, cast a question mark on this credibility.

"The House runs on mutual trust. For both the ruling side and the opposition, the speakers of the House serve as custodians. That is why rules have been made. This House is not some fair or festival. Here, one must proceed according to the rules. No one has the right to speak in a manner that the rules of the House do not permit, no matter who they are," he said.

The home minister said it is highly regrettable and condemnable when the opposition questions the integrity of a decision by the speaker.

"This is a very unfortunate... To oppose the government, you are raising questions on the speaker, who is a symbol of the dignity of democracy," he said, hitting out at the opposition.

Shah said the speaker has the right to expunge unparliamentary words, and any such language must be removed from parliamentary records.

"I want to say that you can protect your rights, but those who live under the illusion of privilege are not protected by their party or the public either... that's why they are diminishing," he said.