SP misused Rampuri knife to grab lands; BJP made it a symbol of security, development: Yogi

Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 102 development projects worth over Rs 690 crore in Rampur, Adityanath said a Rampuri knife in the "wrong hands" would be used for dacoity, alleging that the SP had similarly misused power.

"The Samajwadi Party used the Rampuri knife to grab people's land, harass and exploit them. Today, under the BJP's double-engine government, the same knife is being used for the security of the people, and that sense of security has become synonymous with development," he said.

A Rampuri chaku is a folding pocket or switchblade knife that originated in the city of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. It is highly celebrated for its local craftsmanship and its iconic status in Indian pop culture, courtesy to Hindi films from the 1970s and 80s.