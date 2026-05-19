SP-Congress alliance will continue, focus will be on victory, not seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Responding to a media query at an event organised by Amar Ujala newspaper, Yadav said his party has vast experience in running alliances and always ensured that its allies benefited from the arrangement.

"We have entered into many alliances. We have experience of alliances and the Samajwadi Party has always ensured gains for its allies. We have never betrayed anyone. The alliance that exists today will continue ahead," Yadav said.

He said that future alliance discussions would not revolve around bargaining for seats but around ensuring electoral success.