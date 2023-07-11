Southern Rly notifies stoppage of 3 express trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified stoppage for three express trains at Sullurpeta, Ekambarakuppam, and Nayudupetta following the approval of the railway board.

Train no 13352 Alappuzha–Dhanbad express leaving MGR Chennai Central at 22.10h rs would stop at Sullurpeta for two minutes from 23.33hrs on an experminental basis from July 17.

Train no 17652 Kacheguda–Chengalpattu express leaving Puttur at 4.05hrs and reaching Tiruttani at 4.38hrs would stop at Ekambarakuppam for two minutes from 4.18hrs on an experimental basis from July 16.

Train no 17644 Kakinada Port–Chengalpattu Circar Express leaving Gudur at 3.05hrs would stop for two minutes at Nayudupeta from 3.28hrs on an experimental basis from July 16, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.