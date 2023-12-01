Southern Railway attains originating Freight Earnings of Rs 2319 crores

CHENNAI: With 26.082 million tonnes (MT) of commodities loaded during the current financial year 2023–24 until November 2023, Southern Railway recorded Originating Freight Earnings of Rs.2319.255 crores.

With earnings of Rs.2319.255 crores, the earnings for the same period in the previous FY 2022–2023 were higher by Rs.16.52 crores. The total amount of freight loaded from April to November 2023 (FY 2023–24) was 26.082 million tonnes, which represents a 5.25 percent increase over the same period in FY 2022–2023 data.

The Southern Railway recorded 3.289 MT of goods loading in November 2023—the greatest amount in the previous twelve months.

In November 2023, the biggest earnings in the previous ten years were recorded, totalling Rs.291 crores. This growth in freight loading has been fuelled by the loading of Coal, POL, Cement, Food grains and fertilizers, among others.