Southern Railway announces special trains between Bengaluru-Kochuveli for Onam festival

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the extension of services of the special trains operated between Bengaluru and Kochuveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam Festival.

Train No. 06083 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special leaving Kochuveli at 6.05 pm on Tuesday and reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 am the next day will be extended to run on September 3, 10, 17 and 24 (4 Services).

Train No. 06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Weekly Special leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm on Wednesday and reaching Kochuveli at 6.45 am, the next day will be extended to run on September 4, 11, 18 and 25 (4 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains consisting of 16 AC tier-III coaches, two sleeper class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans are open from SR end, a release issued by Southern Railway said.