Southern Railway announces route changes for Guruvayur–Chennai, Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express trains

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will depart from Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on October 11, 13, 15, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29.

On these days, the train will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchirappalli. Consequently, it will not halt at its usual stations — Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai.

Instead, additional stoppages will be provided at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukkottai.