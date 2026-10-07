Southern Railway announces route changes for Guruvayur–Chennai, Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express trains

CHENNAI: The Madurai division of Southern Railway will undertake Fixed Time Corridor Blocks at specified hours in October for maintenance and safety works, resulting in changes to the routes and stoppages of certain trains.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will depart from Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on October 11, 13, 15, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29.
On these days, the train will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchirappalli. Consequently, it will not halt at its usual stations — Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai.
Instead, additional stoppages will be provided at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukkottai.
The Nagercoil–Coimbatore Express (16321) will depart from Nagercoil at 8 am on October 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30.
The train will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Tiruchirappalli and Karur.
As a result, it will not halt at Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul, Eriode and Palaiyam on these dates.
Additional stoppages will instead be provided at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchirappalli.
Passengers travelling on these dates have been advised to check the revised train routes and stoppages before planning their journey, as the changes have been introduced in view of safety and maintenance works.