Southern Railway announces revision of composition of Nagercoil Express - Gandhidham BG; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announces the revision of compostion of coaches in Nagercoil - Gandhidham BG - Nagercoil Express.

Train No. 16336/16335 Nagercoil - Gandhidham BG - Nagercoil Express, One AC Three Tier Coach & Two General Second Class Coaches will be added in place of Three Sleeper Class Coaches from March 11 in the Nagercoil to Gandhidham BG direction and from March 14 in the Gandhidham BG to Nagercoil direction.

The new coach composition will be 1- AC Two Tier Coach, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Pantry Car, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.