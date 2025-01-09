Southern Railway announces Pongal special trains between Yesvantpur and Ernakulam

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of special trains between Yesvantpur and Ernakulam via Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal Festival.

Train No. 06571 Yesvantpur – Ernakulam Jn Express special will leave Yesvantpur at 4.45 pm on Jan 10 (Friday) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 7 am, the next day (1 Service).

In the return direction Train No. 06572 Ernakulam Jn – Yesvantpur Express Special will depart Ernakulam Jn at 9.35 am on Jan 11 (Saturday) and reach Yesvantpur at 10 pm, the same day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the trains consisting of an one AC first class coach cum AC two tier coach, two AC two tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly) will open at 4 pm (Today- 09.01.2025) from Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway said.