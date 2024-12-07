Southern railway announces extension of Sabri special trains, check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified extension of services of Sabari Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers. Train No. 07159 Nanded – Kollam Special will leave Nanded at 05.30 hrs on 03rd & 10th January, 2025 (Friday) and reach Kollam at 19.00 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07160 Kollam – Nanded Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 hrs on 05th & 12th January, 2025 (Sunday) and reach Nanded at 15.30 hrs, the next day (2 Services). Train No. 07161 Sirpurkagaznagar – Kollam Special will leave Sirpurkagaznagar at 10.40 hrs on 17th & 24th January, 2025 (Friday) and reach Kollam at 19.00 hrs, the next day (2 Services)

Train No. 07162 Kollam – Sirpurkagaznagar Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 hrs on 19th & 26th January, 2025 and reach Sirpurkaganagar at 10.00 hrs the next day (2 Services). Train No. 07163 Hyderabad – Kottayam Special will leave Hyderabad at 13.30 hrs on 20th & 27th December, 2024 (Friday) and reach Kottayam at 18.45 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train No. 07164 Kottayam – Hyderabad Special will leave Kottayam at 21.45 hrs on 21st & 28th December, 2024 (Saturday) and reach Hyderabad at 00.30 hrs, the third day (2 Services). Advance Reservation for the Train Nos. 07159/07160, 07161/07162 are open and for Train Nos. 07163/07164 will open shortly from Southern Railway.