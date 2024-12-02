Southern Railway announces extension of Sabri special trains, check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified for extension of services of following Sabari special trains.

Train No. 07137 Hyderabad – Kottayam Sabari Special leaving Hyderabad at 12.05 hrs on Friday and reaching Kottayam at 18.45 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 06th December 2024 (1 Service).

The service of Train No. 07138 Kottayam – Secunderabad Sabari Special leaving Kottayam at 21.45 hrs on Saturday and reaching Secunderabad at 00.50 hrs the third day will be extended to run on 07th December 2024 (1 Service).

The service of Train No. 07141 Moula Ali – Kollam Sabari Special leaving Moula Ali on Saturday at 14.45 hrs on Saturday and reaching Kollam at 22.30 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 07th December 2024 (1 Service).

The service of Train No. 07142 Kollam – Moula Ali Sabari Special leaving Kollam at 02.30 hrs on Monday and reaching Moula Ali at 13.00 hrs the next day will be extended to run on 09th December 2024 (1 Service). There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the trains. Advance reservation for the above Sabari Special Trains are open from Southern Railway End, a release issued by Southern Railway said.