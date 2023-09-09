South African President welcomes African Union inclusion in G20 as permanent member

NEW DELHI: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday welcomed the inclusion of African Union as permanent G20 member and said that his country is delighted with the group’s inclusion in G20. President Ramaphosa stressed on the accelerating the transition of low-carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies and said that the developing economies are getting affected with the continuous evolving climate change.

Taking to X, he said, “We are delighted that the #G20 has accepted the @_AfricanUnion as a member of the #G20. Global reconstruction in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies. Developing economies are bearing the brunt of climate change, despite carrying the least responsibility for this crisis.” “As African and other developing economy countries, we face the task of meeting our climate commitments in the midst of significant developmental challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment,” he added.

President Ramaphosa also called for a collective action for tackling issues like Climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production and resource scarcity. He further said, “South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

This must be supported by the concrete policies and actions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development.” Earlier PM Modi had invited the head of the African Union to take his seat as a member of the G20.The first session of the summit under the theme ‘One Earth’ started at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the conference.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani as he took his seat among world leaders. "With everyone's approval, I request the African Union Chairperson to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," PM Modi said.

African Union’s inclusion in G20 was among India's key priorities in the G20 summit under its presidency. African Union’s inclusion in G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi in June this year.