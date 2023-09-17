Begin typing your search...

Sourav Ganguly to start steel factory in Bengal

Ganguly, who is part of a delegation that accompanied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, said that the factory would be complete in five to six months

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Sep 2023 9:43 PM GMT
Sourav Ganguly to start steel factory in Bengal
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly

KOLKATA: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to don the hat of an industrialist by starting a steel factory at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur of West Bengal.

Ganguly, who is part of a delegation that accompanied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, said that the factory would be complete in five to six months. “A lot of us believe that I only played the sport. But we started a small steel plant in 2007, and in five to six months, we will start building our new steel plant in Medinipore,” Ganguly said.

