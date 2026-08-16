Sonia, Rahul disrespected Vande Mataram: MP CM Yadav; seeks apology

The ruling BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge showed "utter disrespect" towards Vande Mataram when it was being sung at the party's Independence Day event on Saturday.

Several BJP leaders also accused Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the event, a charge that the Congress denied.

Yadav alleged that the singing of Vande Mataram was disrupted and the national song was “insulted”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the complete version of Vande Mataram sung from the Red Fort on Independence Day.