Among those accompanying the top leaders were Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, D K Shivakumar, VD Satheesan and A Revanth Reddy, respectively.

The delegation drove to a star hotel located opposite the airport immediately upon their arrival here by a special flight.

The meeting is reportedly scheduled later in the day.

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi said she has conveyed to Kharge, the party's stand on the matter.

"I have conveyed to Kharge the DMK's stand, the stand our party chief announced in the MPs meeting yesterday. They (INDIA bloc leaders) have come to meet our leader," she said about the party's decision to back the delimitation bill.

The Congress walked out of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu post-April 2026 elections to support the maiden TVK dispensation, headed by its founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and also participate in the coalition government.

Ever since, the two parties have been critical of each other, with the DMK even accusing Congress of making a "U-turn" on delimitation.

The delegation, which includes some other INDIA bloc leaders as well, has embarked on a visit to Chennai and Mumbai to meet Stalin and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in its bid to defeat the Delimitation bill, to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Sunday meeting of the top leaders comes a day after the Dravidian party, which has 22 Lok Sabha and eight Rajya Sabha MPs, announced support to the BJP-led NDA' Delimitation bill.

Stalin had on Saturday asserted that the DMK decided to support the proposal as it incorporates the party's twin key demands and said it was a victory for the party's struggle and a win for all southern states.

Firm no to reduction in 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha and demand for maintaining the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states based on 1971 Census were the two demands.