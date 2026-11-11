Sonia questioned Rajiv on Shah Bano case, he said he was trying to deal with it fairly

“A sixteenth-century mosque in Ayodhya had long been the epicentre of a dispute between Hindus and Muslims. Sections of the Hindu community believed that Emperor Babar, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, in order to establish the dominance of Islam, had built the mosque over an ancient temple at the site believed to be the spot of Lord Rama's nativity,” she says.

The tale of Rama, the Ramayana, is one that over many centuries has reached every part of India and far beyond, across Asia, she notes.

“Rama is widely worshipped as a deity and has an emotional resonance particularly in northern India. In 1984, the BJP leadership together with their sister organisation, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), initiated a movement to establish a temple in Ayodhya; the Ram Janmabhumi Andolan was launched.

“Skirmishes between the two major communities had occurred in the past, but clashes now became the order of the day," she says.

Processions would wind through areas most often inhabited by the Muslim minority, offensive slogans would be chanted, and violence would follow, she says.

“Loss of human life and destruction of property would further polarise relations between Hindus and Muslims.

“The Ayodhya issue came to the boil soon after the Shah Bano decision of 1985. Earlier, in 1949, idols of Lord Rama and his consort, Sita, had been placed inside the mosque. Worship was allowed thereafter, but the gates of the mosque remained locked under a court stay order, in the interests of maintaining communal peace,” she points out.

That didn't prevent further manoeuvres from continuing. In February 1986, the district court of Faizabad suddenly altered the status quo and ordered the unlocking of the gates, she recalls.

With suspicious speed, within an hour of the court's ruling, the gates of the mosque were opened, letting in a crowd of worshippers, Sonia Gandhi says.

“The effect was electric: A long-simmering but dormant conflict had been reignited. The BJP had at last in its hands the weapon they had long been seeking. Rajiv's aim had been to find a negotiated solution that would be legal and acceptable to all parties involved in the dispute: to let the temple be built without disturbing the mosque,” she says.

The BJP-RSS wanted nothing less than the destruction of the mosque, she says.

“One fait accompli was followed by another. The VHP had been vigorously mobilising its followers, collecting funds and building materials for the temple: 25,000 bricks made from the earth of each village, sanctified locally with Puja ceremonies. Spurred by its success in raising the communal temperature, it declared in 1989 a ‘shilanyas’, a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the envisaged construction,” Sonia Gandhi recounts in the book.

Following long negotiations with the government, the BJP and the VHP had given an undertaking to N D Tiwari, the then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the home minister, Buta Singh, that they'd hold the shilamyas on an adjacent site, outside the disputed area; they wouldn't use the occasion to ignite an agitation or attempt to begin construction of the temple, she says.

They signed a document to that effect – but when they came to it, in a sly volte-face, they conducted the ceremony, not on the designated spot, but on another, where, it was made clear, the temple when built would inevitably replace the mosque, she says.

“This had its inescapable consequences, in continuing bitterness and bloodshed between communities, and the eventual destruction of the four-hundred-year-old mosque in 1992.

“Rajiv's attempt to revive Mahatma Gandhi's alternative conception of a Ram Rajya, with its core ideals of virtue, morality and justice, fell on deaf ears. RSS propaganda prevailed, and its poisonous consequences have been seen in the country through the past three decades, to the serious endangerment of our country's social fabric,” she says.