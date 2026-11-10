Sonia Gandhi trying to justify Emergency, memoir should've been named 'Whitewashing': BJP

The motive of the book appears to be "sugar-coating the historical wrongs perpetrated" by the Nehru-Gandhi family, BJP's national spokesperson C R Kesavan said in a post on X.

The comments from the ruling party came on the day of the release of Gandhi's memoir, in which she has weighed in on the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975 and called it a mistake. Gandhi said she believes that her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi also came to feel the same.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson also wrote that keeping her husband Rajiv Gandhi's brother Sanjay Gandhi "in check" could have prevented much of the damage that followed the imposition of the Emergency.

Kesavan said, "Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir as 'Whitewashing' instead of 'Belonging', because the motive of this book appears to be sugar coating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party."