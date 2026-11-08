Sonia Gandhi reminisces her early memories of celebrating Diwali

Sitting in the garden of the house with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia said she loved Diwali and that the celebrations in those days were lovely.

In the video, Sonia recalls that a Ganesh statue at the entrance used to be decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house.

She also tells her granddaughter that people used to go “berserk” with firecrackers in those days, adding that she particularly liked fireworks like the 'phuljhadi'.

Sonia also reminisces about the blue skies and pleasant weather "in those days" around this time of the year.